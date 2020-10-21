Franco-Nevada Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -41.9% Downside

Franco-Nevada Corporation found using ticker (FNV) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 93 and 68 calculating the average target price we see 81.27. Now with the previous closing price of 139.81 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -41.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 142.63 and the 200 day MA is 141.19. The company has a market capitalisation of $26,209m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.franco-nevada.com

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

