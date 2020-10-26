Franco-Nevada Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -41.9% Downside

Franco-Nevada Corporation with ticker code (FNV) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 93 and 68 calculating the average target price we see 81.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 139.85 this would indicate that there is a downside of -41.9%. The day 50 moving average is 141.39 and the 200 moving average now moves to 141.84. The market capitalisation for the company is $26,255m. Visit the company website at: http://www.franco-nevada.com

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

