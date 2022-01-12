Franco-Nevada Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.1% Upside

Franco-Nevada Corporation found using ticker (FNV) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 164 and 107 calculating the mean target price we have 147.42. Now with the previous closing price of 131.51 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 137.42 and the 200 day moving average is 142.56. The company has a market capitalisation of $25,464m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.franco-nevada.com

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.