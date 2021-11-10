Franco-Nevada Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.8% Upside

Franco-Nevada Corporation with ticker code (FNV) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 205 and 107 with a mean TP of 157.45. Now with the previous closing price of 143.39 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.8%. The day 50 moving average is 137.44 and the 200 day MA is 145.5. The market cap for the company is $27,862m. Company Website: http://www.franco-nevada.com

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.