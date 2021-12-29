Franco-Nevada Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.7% Upside

Franco-Nevada Corporation with ticker code (FNV) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 164 and 107 with the average target price sitting at 148.36. With the stocks previous close at 135.19 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 139.46 and the 200 day moving average is 142.01. The market cap for the company is $25,956m. Find out more information at: https://www.franco-nevada.com

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.