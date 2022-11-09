Franco-Nevada Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.9% Upside

Franco-Nevada Corporation found using ticker (FNV) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 168 and 111 calculating the average target price we see 136.9. Now with the previous closing price of 125.76 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 120.8 and the 200 day moving average is 137.25. The company has a market capitalisation of $25,669m. Company Website: https://www.franco-nevada.com

The potential market cap would be $27,942m based on the market concensus.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.