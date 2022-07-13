Franco-Nevada Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.9% Upside

Franco-Nevada Corporation with ticker code (FNV) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 190 and 130 calculating the average target price we see 163.39. Given that the stocks previous close was at 131.91 this would imply there is a potential upside of 23.9%. The 50 day MA is 140.34 and the 200 day moving average is 142.59. The company has a market capitalisation of $25,359m. Visit the company website at: https://www.franco-nevada.com

The potential market cap would be $31,411m based on the market concensus.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.