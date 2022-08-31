Franco-Nevada Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.2% Upside

Franco-Nevada Corporation with ticker code (FNV) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 168 and 112 calculating the average target price we see 148.14. With the stocks previous close at 125.38 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.2%. The 50 day MA is 130.34 and the 200 day MA is 140.83. The company has a market capitalisation of $23,634m. Visit the company website at: https://www.franco-nevada.com

The potential market cap would be $27,924m based on the market concensus.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.