Franco-Nevada Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Franco-Nevada Corporation found using ticker (FNV) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 168 and 111 and has a mean target at 136.76. With the stocks previous close at 120.49 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.5%. The day 50 moving average is 121.83 and the 200 moving average now moves to 137.62. The company has a market cap of $23,445m. Find out more information at: https://www.franco-nevada.com

The potential market cap would be $26,610m based on the market concensus.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

