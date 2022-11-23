Franco-Nevada Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.2% Upside

Franco-Nevada Corporation found using ticker (FNV) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 162 and 111 with a mean TP of 138.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at 137.19 this would imply there is a potential upside of 1.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 124.14 and the 200 day moving average is 137.6. The company has a market capitalisation of $27,587m. Find out more information at: https://www.franco-nevada.com

The potential market cap would be $27,929m based on the market concensus.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.