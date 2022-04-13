Franco-Nevada Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.7% Downside

Franco-Nevada Corporation with ticker code (FNV) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 174 and 113 with a mean TP of 151.36. With the stocks previous close at 165.78 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -8.7%. The 50 day MA is 152.22 while the 200 day moving average is 143.76. The market cap for the company is $31,675m. Find out more information at: https://www.franco-nevada.com

The potential market cap would be $28,920m based on the market concensus.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.