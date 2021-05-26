Twitter
Franco-Nevada Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -46.0% Downside

Broker Ratings

Franco-Nevada Corporation with ticker code (FNV) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 93 and 68 with a mean TP of 81.27. With the stocks previous close at 150.56 this indicates there is a potential downside of -46.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 142.27 and the 200 day MA is 129.26. The company has a market capitalisation of $28,707m. Visit the company website at: http://www.franco-nevada.com

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

