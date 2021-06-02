Franco-Nevada Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -45.7% Downside

Franco-Nevada Corporation found using ticker (FNV) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 93 and 68 calculating the mean target price we have 81.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 149.61 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -45.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 144.46 while the 200 day moving average is 129.6. The company has a market cap of $28,523m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.franco-nevada.com

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.