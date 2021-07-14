Franco-Nevada Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -45.0% Downside

Franco-Nevada Corporation found using ticker (FNV) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 93 and 68 with the average target price sitting at 81.27. With the stocks previous close at 147.83 this would imply there is a potential downside of -45.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 148.73 while the 200 day moving average is 133.27. The company has a market cap of $28,636m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.franco-nevada.com

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.