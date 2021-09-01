Franco-Nevada Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -43.5% Downside

Franco-Nevada Corporation found using ticker (FNV) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 93 and 68 calculating the mean target price we have 81.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 143.88 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -43.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 151.2 and the 200 day moving average is 140.01. The market capitalisation for the company is $27,873m. Visit the company website at: http://www.franco-nevada.com

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.