Franco-Nevada Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -40.7% Downside

Franco-Nevada Corporation found using ticker (FNV) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 93 and 68 calculating the mean target price we have 81.27. With the stocks previous close at 137.01 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -40.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 147.32 while the 200 day moving average is 143.18. The company has a market capitalisation of $26,513m. Visit the company website at: http://www.franco-nevada.com

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.