Franco-Nevada Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.1% Downside

Franco-Nevada Corporation found using ticker (FNV) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 162 and 111 calculating the mean target price we have 140.67. With the stocks previous close at 146.69 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -4.1%. The 50 day MA is 139.22 and the 200 moving average now moves to 135.6. The company has a market capitalisation of $27,239m. Visit the company website at: https://www.franco-nevada.com

The potential market cap would be $26,122m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.