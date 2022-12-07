Franco-Nevada Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.0% Downside

Franco-Nevada Corporation with ticker code (FNV) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 162 and 111 calculating the mean target price we have 138.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 143.03 this would imply there is a potential downside of -3.0%. The 50 day MA is 128.2 and the 200 day MA is 137.69. The market cap for the company is $27,730m. Visit the company website at: https://www.franco-nevada.com

The potential market cap would be $26,885m based on the market concensus.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.