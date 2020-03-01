Fox Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 66.2% Upside

Fox Corporation with ticker code (FOX) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 51.5 and 51.5 with a mean TP of 51.5. With the stocks previous close at 30.99 this would imply there is a potential upside of 66.2%. The 50 day MA is 36.25 and the 200 day MA is 34.16. The market cap for the company is $18,597m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.foxcorporation.com

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors. It operates FOX News, a national cable news channel; FOX Business, a business news national cable channel; FS1 and FS2 multi-sport national networks; FOX Sports Racing, a video programming service that comprise motor sports programming; and FOX Soccer Plus video programming network for live soccer and rugby competitions; FOX Deportes, a Spanish-language sports programming service; and Big Ten Network, a national video programming service. The Television segment acquires, produces, markets, and distributes broadcast network programming. It operates The FOX Network, a national television broadcast network that broadcasts sports programming and entertainment. This segment owns and operates 28 broadcast television stations. The Other, Corporate and Eliminations segment owns the FOX Studios lot that provides production services, including 15 sound stages, 4 scoring and mixing stages, 2 broadcast studios, theaters and screening rooms, editing bays, and other production facilities in Los Angeles, California. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

