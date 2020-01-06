Fox Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 41.3% Upside

Fox Corporation with ticker code (FOX) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 51.5 and 51.5 calculating the average target price we see 51.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 36.46 this would imply there is a potential upside of 41.3%. The 50 day MA is 35.53 and the 200 day MA is 34.17. The company has a market cap of $22,621m. Visit the company website at: http://www.foxcorporation.com

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors. It operates FOX News, a national cable news channel; FOX Business, a business news national cable channel; FS1 and FS2 multi-sport national networks; FOX Sports Racing, a video programming service that comprise motor sports programming; and FOX Soccer Plus video programming network for live soccer and rugby competitions; FOX Deportes, a Spanish-language sports programming service; and Big Ten Network, a national video programming service. The Television segment acquires, produces, markets, and distributes broadcast network programming. It operates The FOX Network, a national television broadcast network that broadcasts sports programming and entertainment. This segment owns and operates 28 broadcast television stations. The Other, Corporate and Eliminations segment owns the FOX Studios lot that provides production services, including 15 sound stages, 4 scoring and mixing stages, 2 broadcast studios, theaters and screening rooms, editing bays, and other production facilities in Los Angeles, California. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.