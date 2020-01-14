Fox Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 3.7% Upside

Fox Corporation found using ticker (FOXA) have now 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 48 and 28 calculating the average target price we see 38.07. With the stocks previous close at 36.72 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.7%. The 50 day MA is 36.54 while the 200 day moving average is 34.59. The company has a market cap of $22,775m. Find out more information at: http://www.foxcorporation.com

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors. It operates FOX News, a national cable news channel; FOX Business, a business news national cable channel; FS1 and FS2 multi-sport national networks; FOX Sports Racing, a video programming service that comprise motor sports programming; and FOX Soccer Plus video programming network for live soccer and rugby competitions; FOX Deportes, a Spanish-language sports programming service; and Big Ten Network, a national video programming service. The Television segment acquires, produces, markets, and distributes broadcast network programming. It operates The FOX Network, a national television broadcast network that broadcasts sports programming and entertainment. This segment owns and operates 28 broadcast television stations. The Other, Corporate and Eliminations segment owns the FOX Studios lot that provides production services, including 15 sound stages, 4 scoring and mixing stages, 2 broadcast studios, theaters and screening rooms, editing bays, and other production facilities in Los Angeles, California. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.