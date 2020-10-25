Foundation Building Materials, – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.5% Upside

Foundation Building Materials, with ticker code (FBM) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 20 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 17.5. With the stocks previous close at 16.13 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 16.13 and the 200 day MA is 14.5. The market cap for the company is $705m. Visit the company website at: http://www.fbmsales.com

Foundation Building Materials distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products. It serves its products to commercial, residential, and other specialty contractors. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California. Foundation Building Materials is a subsidiary of Lone Star Fund IX (U.S.) L.P.

