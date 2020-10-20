Foundation Building Materials, – Consensus Indicates Potential -.6% Downside

Foundation Building Materials, found using ticker (FBM) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 15 and has a mean target at 17.5. With the stocks previous close at 17.61 this would indicate that there is a downside of -.6%. The day 50 moving average is 16.11 and the 200 day MA is 14.32. The company has a market capitalisation of $736m. Visit the company website at: http://www.fbmsales.com

Foundation Building Materials distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products. It serves its products to commercial, residential, and other specialty contractors. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California. Foundation Building Materials is a subsidiary of Lone Star Fund IX (U.S.) L.P.

