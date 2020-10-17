Forum Energy Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.8% Downside

Forum Energy Technologies found using ticker (FET) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1 and 0.25 with the average target price sitting at 0.55. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.59 this would imply there is a potential downside of -6.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.55 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.46. The market cap for the company is $66m. Company Website: http://www.f-e-t.com

Forum Energy Technologies designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications. This segment offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling; downhole technologies, such as cementing and casing tools, and protection products for artificial lift equipment and cables; and subsea technologies, including robotic vehicles and other capital equipment, specialty components and tools, complementary subsea technical services and rental items, and products used in pipeline infrastructure. The Completions segment provides products and related services to the coiled tubing, stimulation, and intervention markets. This segment offers stimulation and intervention technologies, including hydraulic fracturing pumps, pump consumables, cooling systems, flow iron, wireline cable, and pressure control equipment as well as related recertification and refurbishment services; and coiled tubing products consisting of coiled tubing strings and line pipes. The Production segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related equipment and services to the production and infrastructure markets. This segment supplies production equipment, including well site production and process equipment; and a range of industrial and process valves. The company was formerly known as Forum Oilfield Technologies and changed its name to Forum Energy Technologies in August 2010. Forum Energy Technologies was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

