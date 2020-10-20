Fortuna Silver Mines Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.8% Upside

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc with ticker code (FSM) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 9 with a mean TP of 9. Now with the previous closing price of 6.88 this indicates there is a potential upside of 30.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.87 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.23. The market cap for the company is $1,243m. Company Website: http://www.fortunasilver.com

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Miraflores, Peru.

