Fortuna Silver Mines Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.8% Upside

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc with ticker code (FSM) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 9 and 9 calculating the average target price we see 9. Now with the previous closing price of 7.04 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 27.8%. The day 50 moving average is 6.87 while the 200 day moving average is 5.35. The company has a market cap of $1,312m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.fortunasilver.com

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Miraflores, Peru.

