Fortress Biotech – Consenus Indicates Potential 329.9% Upside

Fortress Biotech with ticker code (FBIO) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19 and 4 and has a mean target at 9.2. Now with the previous closing price of 2.14 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 329.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.77 while the 200 day moving average is 1.95. The market capitalisation for the company is $169m. Company Website: http://www.fortressbiotech.com

Fortress Biotech develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream. The company also develops MB-107, a gene therapy for X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency; CAEL-101, a Phase Ia/Ib trial that reduces amyloid deposits in the tissues and organs; CD123 chimeric antigen receptor engineered T-cell (CAR T) program for acute myeloid leukemia; CD20 CAR T program for B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CS1 CAR T for multiple myeloma and light chain amyloidosis. In addition, it develops MB-101 for Glioblastoma (GBM); MB-103 for GBM, and breast cancer and brain metastases; MB-105 for prostate and pancreatic cancers; intravenous Tramadol for post-operative pain; CK-101, a Phase I/II clinical trial for treating patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; CK-301, a Phase I clinical trial for metastatic cancer; Triplex, a Phase I study recombinant modified vaccinia ankara viral vector vaccine; ConVax, a recombinant modified vaccinia ankara viral vector vaccine; CEVA-101 for traumatic brain injury; CEVA-D, a bioreactor device that enhances the anti-inflammatory potency of bone marrow-derived cells; Tamid-001, a gene therapy for mucopolysaccharidosis type I disorder; CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells; and methazalomide products. The company has collaboration arrangements with some universities, research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences and changed its name to Fortress Biotech in April 2015. Fortress Biotech was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

