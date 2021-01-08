Fortress Biotech – Consensus Indicates Potential 177.0% Upside

Fortress Biotech found using ticker (FBIO) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 4.5 calculating the mean target price we have 8.92. Now with the previous closing price of 3.22 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 177.0%. The day 50 moving average is 2.92 and the 200 day moving average is 3.12. The company has a market cap of $300m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.fortressbiotech.com

Fortress Biotech develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris. It also develops MB-107, a gene therapy for X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency; CAEL-101, a Phase Ia/Ib trial product that reduces amyloid deposits in the tissues and organs; MB-102, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered T-cell (CAR T) program for acute myeloid leukemia; MB-106, a CAR T program for B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CS1 CAR T for multiple myeloma and light chain amyloidosis. In addition, the company develops MB-101 for Glioblastoma multiform (GBM); MB-103 for GBM, and breast cancer and brain metastases; MB 108 for GBM; MB-105 for prostate and pancreatic cancers; intravenous Tramadol for post-operative pain; CK-101 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; Cosibelimab for metastatic cancer; Triplex, a Phase I study recombinant modified vaccinia ankara viral vector vaccine; ConVax, a recombinant modified vaccinia ankara viral vector vaccine; CEVA-101 for traumatic brain injury; CEVA-D, a bioreactor device that enhances the anti-inflammatory potency of bone marrow-derived cells; AVTS-001, an adeno-associated virus gene therapy; CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for the treatment of Menkes disease; CK-103 for metastatic solid tumor cancers; CK-302 for oncology indications; and CK-303 to treat renal cell carcinoma. It has collaboration arrangements with universities, research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences and changed its name to Fortress Biotech in April 2015. Fortress Biotech was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.