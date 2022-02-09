Fortive Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.1% Upside

Fortive Corporation with ticker code (FTV) have now 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 95 and 71 with the average target price sitting at 84.39. Now with the previous closing price of 63.88 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 32.1%. The 50 day MA is 72.82 and the 200 day MA is 72.86. The market cap for the company is $23,546m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.fortive.com

The potential market cap would be $31,106m based on the market concensus.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others. It markets its products and services under the ACCRUENT, FLUKE, FLUKE NETWORKS, GORDIAN, INDUSTRIAL SCIENTIFIC, INTELEX, and PRUFTECHNIK brands. The company’s Precision Technologies segment provides electrical test and measurement instruments and services; energetic material devices; and sensor and control system solutions for power and energy, medical equipment, food and beverage, aerospace and defense, off-highway vehicles, electronics, semiconductors, and other general industrial markets. This segment markets its products under the ANDERSON-NEGELE, GEMS, SETRA, HENGSTLER-DYNAPAR, QUALITROL, PACIFIC SCIENTIFIC, KEITHLEY, and TEKTRONIX brands. Its Advanced Healthcare Solutions segment offers hardware and software products and services, including instrument and device reprocessing, instrument tracking, biomedical test tools, radiation safety monitoring, and asset management services; subscription-based surgical inventory management systems to facilitate inventory management and regulatory compliance, as well as technical, analytical, and compliance services to determine radiation exposure services under the ASP, CENSIS, CENSITRAC, EVOTECH, FLUKE BIOMEDICAL, INVETECH, LANDAUER, RAYSAFE, and STERRAD brands. Fortive Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.