Fortinet, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential -1.2% Downside

Fortinet, Inc. provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions. The company also provides FortiSwitch product family that offers secure switching solutions for connecting customers end devices, such as computers and laptops, as well as an expanding field of Internet of things devices; FortiAnalyzer product family, which provides centralized network logging, analyzing, and reporting solutions; and FortiManager product family that provides central and scalable management solution for its FortiGate products, including software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates, as well as FortiAP product family, which provides secure wireless networking solutions. In addition, it provides security subscription, technical support, professional, and training services. The company sells its security solutions to channel partners; and directly to end-customers, including small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and government organizations in a range of industries consisting of telecommunications, technology, government, financial services, education, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare. Fortinet, Inc. provides its products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.