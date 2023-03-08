Forestar Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.5% Upside

Forestar Group Inc found using ticker (FOR) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21 and 15 with the average target price sitting at 18. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.34 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.5%. The day 50 moving average is 15.17 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.94. The company has a market cap of $705m. Find out more information at: https://www.forestar.com

The potential market cap would be $885m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. is a subsidiary of D.R. Horton