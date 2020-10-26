Forestar Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.7% Upside

Forestar Group Inc found using ticker (FOR) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 19 with a mean TP of 21.5. With the stocks previous close at 17.38 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.7%. The day 50 moving average is 18.28 while the 200 day moving average is 16.12. The market cap for the company is $857m. Visit the company website at: http://www.forestar.com

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc. sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of D.R. Horton

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn