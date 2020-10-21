Forestar Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.9% Upside

Don't Miss
21st October 2020

Forestar Group Inc found using ticker (FOR) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 19 calculating the average target price we see 21.5. With the stocks previous close at 18.08 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.28 and the 200 day MA is 15.95. The market capitalisation for the company is $873m. Visit the company website at: http://www.forestar.com

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc. sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of D.R. Horton

