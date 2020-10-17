Forestar Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.9% Upside

Forestar Group Inc found using ticker (FOR) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 19 calculating the mean target price we have 21.5. With the stocks previous close at 18.39 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 18.28 and the 200 day MA is 15.76. The company has a market cap of $884m. Visit the company website at: http://www.forestar.com

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc. sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of D.R. Horton

