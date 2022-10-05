Forestar Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 60.7% Upside

Forestar Group Inc found using ticker (FOR) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 16 with the average target price sitting at 18. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.2 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 60.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.7 and the 200 day MA is 16.11. The market capitalisation for the company is $599m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.forestar.com

The potential market cap would be $963m based on the market concensus.

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. is a subsidiary of D.R. Horton