Forestar Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 59.3% Upside

Forestar Group Inc with ticker code (FOR) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 16 with a mean TP of 17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.67 this would imply there is a potential upside of 59.3%. The 50 day MA is 11.92 while the 200 day moving average is 15.33. The company has a market cap of $559m. Visit the company website at: https://www.forestar.com

The potential market cap would be $891m based on the market concensus.

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. is a subsidiary of D.R. Horton