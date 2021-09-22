Forestar Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 53.2% Upside

Forestar Group Inc with ticker code (FOR) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 31 and 27 with a mean TP of 29. Now with the previous closing price of 18.93 this indicates there is a potential upside of 53.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 20.38 while the 200 day moving average is 22.13. The company has a market cap of $940m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.forestar.com

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. is a subsidiary of D.R. Horton