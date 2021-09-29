Forestar Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.3% Upside

Forestar Group Inc with ticker code (FOR) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 31 and 27 calculating the mean target price we have 29. With the stocks previous close at 19.17 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 51.3%. The 50 day MA is 20.15 and the 200 day moving average is 21.99. The company has a market cap of $935m. Company Website: http://www.forestar.com

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. is a subsidiary of D.R. Horton