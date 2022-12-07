Forestar Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.2% Upside

Forestar Group Inc with ticker code (FOR) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 13.5 with the average target price sitting at 15.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.05 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.2%. The day 50 moving average is 12.33 and the 200 day MA is 14.49. The market cap for the company is $751m. Company Website: https://www.forestar.com

The potential market cap would be $790m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. is a subsidiary of D.R. Horton