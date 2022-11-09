Forestar Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.5% Upside

Forestar Group Inc found using ticker (FOR) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 16 with a mean TP of 17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.68 this would imply there is a potential upside of 45.5%. The day 50 moving average is 11.61 and the 200 day moving average is 14.95. The company has a market capitalisation of $577m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.forestar.com

The potential market cap would be $840m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. is a subsidiary of D.R. Horton