Forestar Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Forestar Group Inc with ticker code (FOR) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 22 calculating the average target price we see 26.75. Now with the previous closing price of 18.61 this indicates there is a potential upside of 43.7%. The 50 day MA is 20.12 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.62. The company has a market cap of $904m. Visit the company website at: https://www.forestar.com

The potential market cap would be $1,299m based on the market concensus.

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. is a subsidiary of D.R. Horton

