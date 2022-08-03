Forestar Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.1% Upside

Forestar Group Inc found using ticker (FOR) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 16 with the average target price sitting at 19.67. With the stocks previous close at 13.75 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 43.1%. The day 50 moving average is 14.81 and the 200 day moving average is 17.9. The market capitalisation for the company is $674m. Company Website: https://www.forestar.com

The potential market cap would be $964m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. is a subsidiary of D.R. Horton