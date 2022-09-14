Forestar Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.0% Upside

Forestar Group Inc with ticker code (FOR) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 16 calculating the average target price we see 18. Now with the previous closing price of 12.86 this would imply there is a potential upside of 40.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.83. The company has a market capitalisation of $607m. Visit the company website at: https://www.forestar.com

The potential market cap would be $850m based on the market concensus.

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. is a subsidiary of D.R. Horton