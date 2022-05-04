Forestar Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.0% Upside

Forestar Group Inc found using ticker (FOR) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 19 calculating the average target price we see 22. Now with the previous closing price of 16.42 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 34.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.28 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19.49. The market capitalisation for the company is $822m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.forestar.com

The potential market cap would be $1,102m based on the market concensus.

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. is a subsidiary of D.R. Horton