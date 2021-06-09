Forestar Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.1% Upside

Forestar Group Inc with ticker code (FOR) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 27 with the average target price sitting at 30.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 22.92 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 33.1%. The 50 day MA is 23.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to 22.53. The company has a market cap of $1,157m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.forestar.com

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. is a subsidiary of D.R. Horton