Forestar Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.3% Upside

Forestar Group Inc with ticker code (FOR) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 31 and 25 and has a mean target at 28.7. Now with the previous closing price of 22.2 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.3%. The day 50 moving average is 20.95 while the 200 day moving average is 21.46. The market cap for the company is $1,091m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.forestar.com

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. is a subsidiary of D.R. Horton