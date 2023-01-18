Forestar Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.0% Downside

Forestar Group Inc with ticker code (FOR) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 13.5 calculating the average target price we see 16.83. With the stocks previous close at 17 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.81 while the 200 day moving average is 14.19. The company has a market capitalisation of $839m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.forestar.com

The potential market cap would be $830m based on the market concensus.

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. is a subsidiary of D.R. Horton