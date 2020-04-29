Foresight Autonomous Holdings L – Consenus Indicates Potential 259.8% Upside

Foresight Autonomous Holdings L with ticker code (FRSX) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.5 and 2.77 with the average target price sitting at 3.13. With the stocks previous close at 0.87 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 259.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.62 and the 200 day MA is 1.02. The company has a market capitalisation of $24m. Company Website: http://www.foresightauto.com

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones. The company has a strategic cooperation agreement with Wuhan Guide Infrared Co., Ltd. to develop and market QuadSight vision system. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

