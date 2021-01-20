Foresight Autonomous Holdings L – Consensus Indicates Potential -44.2% Downside

Twitter
Foresight Autonomous Holdings L with ticker code (FRSX) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5.25 and 2.77 with a mean TP of 3.67. Now with the previous closing price of 6.58 this would indicate that there is a downside of -44.2%. The 50 day MA is 3.27 and the 200 day moving average is 1.64. The market cap for the company is $356m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.foresightauto.com

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones. The company has a strategic cooperation agreement with Wuhan Guide Infrared Co., Ltd. to develop and market QuadSight vision system. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

