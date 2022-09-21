Ford Motor Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.4% Upside

Ford Motor Company found using ticker (F) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 28 and 10 with a mean TP of 16.04. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.93 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.4%. The 50 day MA is 14.61 and the 200 day MA is 16.15. The company has a market capitalisation of $52,625m. Find out more information at: https://www.ford.com

The potential market cap would be $56,537m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. The Mobility segment designs and builds mobility services; and provides self-driving systems development services. The Ford Credit segment primarily engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. It provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. This segment also offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company has a strategic collaboration with ARB Corporation Limited to develop a suite of aftermarket products for the new Ford Bronco. Ford Motor Company was incorporated in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.